Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal, placed three shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Gostisbehere's second goal of the season came under rare circumstances, as he scored an unassisted goal with a man advantage. The 32-year-old's twine finder brings his season totals up to 14 points and 23 shots on target through 13 appearances this season. When the power-play specialist has been healthy, he has let opposing teams know with his contributions to the scoresheet and is currently above a point-per-game pace. Gostisbehere has occupied a spot on Carolina's top defensive pairing and power-play unit since his return from an abdominal injury on Nov. 11. While his scoring pace is bound to slow down sooner or later, he has a strong chance to reach the 40-point mark for the fifth season in a row. His point-scoring prowess makes him a solid fantasy option in most league formats.