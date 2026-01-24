Gostisbehere (lower body) is slated to miss Saturday's game against Ottawa, per Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Gostisbehere remains day-to-day and will sit out his fifth straight game. He has produced six goals, 32 points, 73 shots on net and 42 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season. With Carolina's next game scheduled for Thursday against Utah, Gostisbehere has some additional time to recover.