Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) is slated to miss Saturday's game against Ottawa, per Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.
Gostisbehere remains day-to-day and will sit out his fifth straight game. He has produced six goals, 32 points, 73 shots on net and 42 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season. With Carolina's next game scheduled for Thursday against Utah, Gostisbehere has some additional time to recover.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Likely to resume skating soon•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't play Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Remains out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Now dealing with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to miss Friday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Status in question for Friday•