Gostisbehere (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Capitals.
The Hurricanes are locked into a first-round matchup versus the Devils, so there's no need for them to push Gostisbehere while he's battling an injury. Scott Morrow is set to play Thursday. Gostisbehere is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Rangers, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.
