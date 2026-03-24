Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.
Gostisbehere will miss his ninth straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be available to return. He has generated 11 goals, 43 points, 98 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 45 appearances this season.
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