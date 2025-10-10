Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches two helpers on home ice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Devils.
Gostisbehere registered the primary assist on Carolina's first goal of the year, which was scored by Taylor Hall early in the opening frame. The 32-year-old Gostisbehere also picked up a secondary assist on Seth Jarvis' game-winning goal at 17:17 of the third period. While both of Gostisbehere's points came at even strength, he received 4:28 of ice time on the power play, so he has a firm grasp on the quarterback role with the No. 1 unit. The left-shot defenseman will looking to keep it rolling Saturday against the Flyers.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Adds helper Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Gets team's only goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two PP assists in Game 5 win•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Posts power-play helper•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Nets equalizer in Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Adds power-play assist•