Gostisbehere recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Devils.

Gostisbehere registered the primary assist on Carolina's first goal of the year, which was scored by Taylor Hall early in the opening frame. The 32-year-old Gostisbehere also picked up a secondary assist on Seth Jarvis' game-winning goal at 17:17 of the third period. While both of Gostisbehere's points came at even strength, he received 4:28 of ice time on the power play, so he has a firm grasp on the quarterback role with the No. 1 unit. The left-shot defenseman will looking to keep it rolling Saturday against the Flyers.