Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Now dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere will miss Friday's game versus the Panthers due to a lower-body injury.
Gostisbehere was previous out of action due to an illness, but it's the injury that's a concern now. One of Mike Reilly or Joel Nystrom will take Gostisbehere's place in the lineup in the short term.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to miss Friday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Status in question for Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Nets power-play marker•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Finds twine on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to play Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to miss Thursday's game•