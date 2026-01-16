default-cbs-image
Gostisbehere will miss Friday's game versus the Panthers due to a lower-body injury.

Gostisbehere was previous out of action due to an illness, but it's the injury that's a concern now. One of Mike Reilly or Joel Nystrom will take Gostisbehere's place in the lineup in the short term.

