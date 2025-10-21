Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Out for remainder of trip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) won't play against Colorado on Thursday and will sit out Saturday's matchup versus Dallas.
Gostisbehere was unavailable for Monday's 4-1 loss to Vegas and will miss the remainder of Carolina's road trip. However, it's unclear if he will be ready for next Tuesday's rematch against the Golden Knights. He has amassed one goal, six assists, six shots on net, eight blocked shots and two hits through five appearances this season. Charles-Alexis Legault will probably continue to play during Gostisbehere's absence.
