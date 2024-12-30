Gostisbehere (upper body) will be out for a while, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Monday.
Gostisbehere didn't participate in Monday's practice after missing Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. He has registered six goals, 27 points, 66 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 30 hits across 35 appearances this season. Ty Smith will receive an increased role, including a spot on the top power-play combination, during Gostisbehere's absence.
