Gostisbehere (upper body) isn't available for Saturday's game against New Jersey.
Gostisbehere has six goals and 27 points in 35 appearances in 2024-25, including 18 points with the man advance. With Gostisbehere out, Ty Smith is set to make his NHL season debut.
