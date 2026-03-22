Gostisbehere (lower body) will not play Sunday against the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Gostisbehere has already missed the last seven games with injury and that number looks poised to grow by at least one more before he makes his return. The 32-year-old has had a magnificent season so far, registering 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) in 45 games on the year. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday against the Canadiens.