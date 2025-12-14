Gostisbehere notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

Gostisbehere has six helpers over as many games in December, and three of them, including both from Saturday, have been at even strength. The 32-year-old defenseman is still best as a power-play specialist, but he's been reliable in a large role for the Hurricanes this season. He's up to 24 points (seven on the power play), 37 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 22 appearances.