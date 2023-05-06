Gostisbehere recorded two assists in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.

Gostisbehere was held off the scoresheet over the first seven contests of the 2023 playoffs. That's in stark contrast to the regular season, during which he contributed 13 goals and 41 points in 75 outings. His offensive production isn't helped by his limited role in the postseason -- going into Friday's action, he was averaging 16:08 of ice time. Even though Gostisbehere supplied two helpers in Game 2, he still logged just 15:54.