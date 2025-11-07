Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Gostisbehere has no timetable for a return. The defenseman has missed the last four games and seven out of the last eight. He had one goal and six assists across six appearances before his injury.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: No timeline for return•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Dealing with new injury•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Hurt again Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Activated Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Lands on injured reserve•