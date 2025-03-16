Gostisbehere made two assists and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Both of Gostisbehere's helpers were secondary assists in the second period. His first helper was on the power play and his second helped Mark Jankowski tally his second goal of the game. Overall, Gostisbehere is up to 30 assists, 37 points and 53 blocks in 59 appearances this season. The 31-year-old blueliner is currently tied for 18th in assists among defensemen and second among all Hurricanes behind Sebastian Aho. Gostisbehere has eight points over his last 11 games and has been fairly consistent in his production all season. His 22 power-play points are intriguing in fantasy and he can add to blue lines in leagues that value offensive production.