Gostisbehere notched two power-play assists, two shots on goal, four PIM and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.

Gostisbehere hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the first six games of the playoffs. He changed that by helping out on goals by Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov in this contest. Through seven playoff contests, Gostisbehere has added nine shots on net, eight hits, three blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating. He'll continue to play on the third pairing at even strength as well as the first power-play unit.