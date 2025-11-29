Gostisbehere notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Gostisbehere has logged back-to-back multi-point efforts. He has two goals and nine assists over nine contests since he recovered from an abdominal injury. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, 15 helpers, 29 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 15 outings overall. Gostisbehere's offense alone is enough for consideration in fantasy, and it's a good sign he's not showing any lingering issues from his previous absence.