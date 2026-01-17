default-cbs-image
Gostisbehere (lower body) is expected to miss Saturday's game in New Jersey, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Gostisbehere was also absent for Friday's 9-1 win over Florida. He has six goals and 32 points in 35 appearances in 2025-26. His next opportunity to return will come Monday against Buffalo.

