Gostisbehere (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against the Islanders.

Gostisbehere will miss his second consecutive contest for an undisclosed reason. Whether the 32-year-old blueliner has an injury or not, the Hurricanes are likely turning to the side of caution to make sure he is well rested ahead of the playoffs. Overall, he has 50 points, 117 shots on net and 63 blocked shots across 54 games this season. With the first round of the playoffs right around the corner, the Canes will likely roll Gostisbehere out in a top-four defensive pairing if he's ready to go for game one.