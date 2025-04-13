Gostisbehere (back) will not play Sunday against Toronto, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
It'll be the third straight game Gostisbehere's missed. Carolina has little reason to rush the defenseman back, already having clinched a playoff spot. Scott Morrow figures to remain in the lineup in Gostisbehere's absence.
