Gostisbehere (abdomen) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Carolina placed Charles-Alexis Legault (hand) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. After missing the last six games due to a midsection injury, Gostisbehere should return to the lineup against Washington on Tuesday. Based on Carolina's morning skate ahead of the matchup, the 32-year-old defender will occupy a second-pairing role and see time on the first power-play unit. Gostisbehere has registered one goal, six assists, six shots on net and eight blocked shots across six appearances this season.