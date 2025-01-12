Gostisbehere (upper body) was activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Carolina assigned Ty Smith to AHL Chicago in a corresponding move. Gostisbehere will return from an eight-game absence in Sunday's matchup versus Anaheim. He has compiled six goals, 27 points, 66 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 30 hits through 35 appearances this season.
