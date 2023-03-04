Gostisbehere netted a power-play goal in Carolina's 6-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Gostisbehere was making his Hurricanes debut after being acquired from Arizona on Wednesday. He logged 16:54 of ice time, including 1:26 with the man advantage, against his former team. Gostisbehere had 10 goals and 31 points in 52 contests with the Coyotes this season, but he logged 22:30 per game, including 3:02 on the power play before being traded. If Friday's contest is a fair indication of how Carolina will use the 29-year-old, then his offensive pace might decline because of the reduced role.