Gostisbehere (back) is expected to play against Montreal on Wednesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour expects Gostisbehere to return from a three-game absence versus the Canadiens. Based on Tuesday's practice, the 31-year-old Gostisbehere will be on the top power-play unit, but the Hurricanes may rest some players ahead of Thursday's regular-season finale against Ottawa. He has collected seven goals, 44 points, 119 shots on net and 65 blocked shots in 68 appearances this season.
