Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Sidelined against Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) will not be in action versus Vegas on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gostisbehere has been lighting it up offensively for the Hurricanes this season, recording one goal and six assists in five games. While the 32-year-old blueliner is averaging a career low 16:01 of ice time, that hasn't impacted his production thus far. With Gostisbehere shelved, Charles-Alexis Legault will likely get into the lineup against the Golden Knights.
