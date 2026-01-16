Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to miss Friday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (illness) isn't expected to play Friday versus Florida, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Gostisbehere has six goals and 32 points in 35 appearances in 2025-26. Jaccob Slavin is projected to draw back into the lineup Friday after being scratched for Wednesday's 3-0 loss to St. Louis.
