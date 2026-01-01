Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to miss Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (groin) didn't participate in practice, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, which indicates that he's not ready to return Thursday versus Montreal.
Gostisbehere is slated to miss his third straight game. He has four goals and 29 points in 28 appearances in 2025-26. Mike Reilly and Joel Nystrom are likely to continue to play regularly while Shayne Gostisbehere (groin) and Jaccob Slavin (upper body) are absent.
