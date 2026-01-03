Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (groin) is expected to return Saturday versus Colorado, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Gostisbehere missed three straight games due to the injury. He has four goals and 29 points in 28 appearances with Carolina in 2025-26. Mike Reilly is projected to be a healthy scratch Saturday due to Gostisbehere's return.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slated to miss Thursday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not suiting up•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Unavailable Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Game-time decision•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Five points in last four games•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Picks up pair of helpers•