default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gostisbehere (groin) is expected to return Saturday versus Colorado, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Gostisbehere missed three straight games due to the injury. He has four goals and 29 points in 28 appearances with Carolina in 2025-26. Mike Reilly is projected to be a healthy scratch Saturday due to Gostisbehere's return.

More News