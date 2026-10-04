Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Gostisbehere's first point of the season came at a great time, as he cashed in on the man advantage in overtime. The 33-year-old defenseman has added five shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Gostisbehere is in his usual role this year, seeing time on the third pairing and first power-play unit as an offensive specialist. Since Alexander Nikishin (contract dispute) reportedly wants out of Carolina, Gostisbehere looks to have no serious competition for his power-play duties.