Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Suffers injury Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Gostisbehere's injury puts the Hurricanes' defense in a bad spot. Jaccob Slavin (lower body) is not expected to play during the current road trip, which has three more games. This could force Charles-Alexis Legault into action for his NHL debut Monday in Vegas if Gostisbehere can't suit up.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Contributes three helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Finds twine in win•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches two helpers on home ice•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Adds helper Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Gets team's only goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two PP assists in Game 5 win•