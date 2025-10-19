Gostisbehere (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Kings.

Gostisbehere's injury puts the Hurricanes' defense in a bad spot. Jaccob Slavin (lower body) is not expected to play during the current road trip, which has three more games. This could force Charles-Alexis Legault into action for his NHL debut Monday in Vegas if Gostisbehere can't suit up.