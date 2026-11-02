Gostisbehere notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Jets.

Gostisbehere's production has been a little spotty lately. He had six helpers over his last nine games, but they've come in a trio of two-assist performances. Overall, the defenseman has two goals, nine helpers, 28 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 16 appearances. His continued role on the top power-play unit should be enough to keep his offense at a strong level for fantasy managers.