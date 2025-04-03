Gostisbehere notched two power-play assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Gostisbehere had a hand in goals by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis as the Hurricanes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. With eight helpers over his last seven outings, Gostisbehere is taking care of business for fantasy managers who need scoring from defensemen. The 31-year-old is at a total of 43 points (26 on the power play), 114 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 65 appearances.