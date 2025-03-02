Gostisbehere dished an assist, took four shots on net and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Edmonton.

Gostisbehere helped as a playmaker on the power play during Sebastian Aho's lone goal of the game for Carolina. The 31-year-old Gostisbehere is up to 26 assists, 33 points and 95 shots on goal in 52 games this season. It seems he has benefitted from the 4 Nations Face-Off break as he has tallied four points in his last three games. If Gostisbehere can stay on track and produce offensively near the same pace he experienced earlier this season (27 points in 31 games), he could be a good addition to any blue line in fantasy.