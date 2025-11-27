Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The veteran blueliner got the Hurricanes on the board early in the second period before having a hand in a Seth Jarvis tally in the third. Gostisbehere has been locked in since returning from an abdominal strain in mid-November, and over the last eight games he's racked up two goals and nine points, with both goals plus an assist coming on the power play.