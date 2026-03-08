Gostisbehere (lower body) is set to miss Saturday's game against Calgary, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Gostisbehere isn't expected to be out for long, so he still might be an option Tuesday versus Pittsburgh. He has 11 goals and 43 points in 45 outings with Carolina in 2025-26. Mike Reilly might draw into the lineup Saturday due to Gostisbehere's absence.