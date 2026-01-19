Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) is set to miss Monday's game against Buffalo, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.
Gostisbehere also missed Carolina's previous two games. He has six goals and 32 points in 35 outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to return will come Thursday versus Chicago.
