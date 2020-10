Rempal inked a one-year, two-way deal with Carolina on Friday.

Rempal saw action in seven NHL games back in 2018-19 with the Kings but was unable to crack the lineup last season. With AHL Ontario, the 25-year-old winger garnered four goals and 17 helpers in 56 contests. If he can continue to produce at the minor-league level, Rempal could earn a shot at the 23-man lineup at some point this year.