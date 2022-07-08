Forsmark was selected 101st overall by the Hurricanes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Forsmark -- set to turn 19 years of age this coming October -- is one of the oldest players available in this year's draft, but the good news is that he already has a full season of SHL play under his belt. Like many young Swedish players, Forsmark kept things simple in his debut year with Orebro, managing just three assists in 41 games. Forsmark will never be mistaken for Cale Makar, but he does bring more offense to the table than his lack of production this past season would lead you to believe. While it's unlikely we will ever see Forsmark running an NHL power-play one day, he is by no means a butcher with the puck on his stick and has excellent size at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. He makes for excellent defensive depth for Carolina at this stage of the draft.