Brind'Amour scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 5-2 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Brind'Amour has four goals and four assists over his last six games. The forward is up to 13 points through 22 appearances for the Wolves this season. He's over halfway to matching his total from last year (24 points in 68 regular-season outings), but the 26-year-old doesn't seem likely to get much of a chance with the Hurricanes in 2025-26.