Brind'Amour was designated for waivers Monday in order to reassign him to AHL Chicago, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Brind'Amour has played in just two NHL games in his career, logging one goal, one shot and two PIM in those contests. The 26-year-old center put up decent numbers in 2024-25 with the Wolves, generating 16 goals and eight assists in 68 regular-season tilts. Still, he'll need to be better than that this season if he wants to force his way onto the Hurricanes' roster.