Brind'Amour penned a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Brind'Amour appeared in two regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25, scoring his first career NHL goal on his only shot. The left-shot forward also recorded 16 goals, 24 points and a minus-14 rating over 68 regular-season appearances with AHL Chicago. Carolina has a deep forward group, and considering Brind'Amour's new deal is a two-way contract, he's likely to spend the whole campaign with the Wolves unless multiple injuries open up a spot with the big club.