Brind'Amour scored twice and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 8-4 win over Rockford on Wednesday.

Brind'Amour nearly doubled his output for the season with this four-point game. He's at five goals, four assists, 29 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 17 appearances. The 26-year-old is on pace to surpass his 24-point performance from 68 regular-season games a year ago, but he's unlikely to be near the top of the list for the Hurricanes whenever they need a forward call-up.