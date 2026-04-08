Hurricanes' Skyler Brind'Amour: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brind'Amour was called up from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Brind'Amour has 16 goals, 34 points and 34 PIM in 66 outings with AHL Chicago in 2025-26. Although the 26-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet this campaign, he did score a goal in two regular-season appearances with Carolina in 2024-25.
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