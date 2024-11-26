Martin made 15 saves in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Getting his first start since Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) was injured, Martin didn't exactly do much to inspire confidence that he can handle the workload of a No. 1 goalie. Carolina was facing a 3-1 deficit heading into the third period before the offense erupted, and the 29-year-old netminder still gave up a tying tally to make it 4-4 with just over five minutes left before the Hurricanes put the game away. Martin is 2-2-1 in six appearances this season with a 3.40 GAA and .854 save percentage, and it wouldn't be a shock if Yaniv Perets got a look between the pipes Wednesday against the Rangers.