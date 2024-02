Martin will tend the twine at home versus the Blackhawks on Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Martin will be making consecutive starts for the for the first time since mid-November. The 28-year-old netminder is coming off a solid 29-save win over the Golden Knights on Saturday. Martin is already seeing minimal usage in the crease and will likely see even fewer opportunities once Frederik Andersen (illness) is cleared to return.