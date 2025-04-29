Martin was promoted from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Martin's elevation to the main roster may not bode well for the availability of Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Devils. Still, recalling Martin could be simply a depth move, considering the Wolves have already been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs.
