The Hurricanes claimed Martin off waivers from Columbus on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Hurricanes need goaltender help as Frederik Andersen has been out of action since Nov. 2, a span of 32 games, with a blood clotting issue while Pyotr Kochetkov is currently in concussion protocol. Antti Raanta is currently the No. 1 goaltender with Yaniv Perets as his backup. Look for Martin, who was 3-8-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .887 save percentage with lowly Columbus, to back up Raanta until one of Kochetkov or Andersen is ready to return to action. In the meantime, expect the Hurricanes to send Perets to the minors.