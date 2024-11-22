Martin stopped 17 of 21 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Martin made his third start of the season, and while that's a small sample size to draw conclusions, he's been all over the place. He recorded a 24-save shutout win over the Senators on Nov. 16, but he gave up at least four goals in the other two starts. Through four total appearances, as he also worked in relief against Utah on Nov. 13, he's gone 1-2-0 with a 3.25 GAA and an .868 save percentage.