Martin allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Martin was sharp Sunday, holding Buffalo to a Jeff Skinner power-play tally in the second period and an Owen Power marker in the final frame. However, the 28-year-old netminder would ultimately take the loss in a shootout. It's the first loss for Martin in four starts since joining Carolina. Overall, Martin's 6-8-2 with an .895 save percentage and 3.21 GAA across 17 appearances between the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets this season.