Martin stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Martin showed little rust, allowing just a Jonathan Marchessault tally midway through the first period. The 28-year-old Martin has won both of his appearances as a Hurricane, stopping 55 of 58 shots against the Bruins and the Golden Knights. The goalie is up to 5-8-1 with a 3.34 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 15 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets. Playing behind a stout Carolina defense seems to be helping him, but he'll likely remain in the backup role behind Pyotr Kochetkov until one of Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue) or Antti Raanta (lower body) can return.