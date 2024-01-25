Martin will guard the road goal versus the Bruins on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Martin will make his Hurricanes debut Wednesday, though he'll have a tough matchup. The 28-year-old went a poor 3-8-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 13 games before he was waived by Columbus on Thursday and claimed by Carolina a day later. Martin figures to back up Antti Raanta until Fredeirk Andersen (blood clotting issue) or Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) is ready to return to the crease.